FISU Mixed Doubles!
East & West Qualifiers Determined!
School-aged curling update
Scores
Check ongoing event scores now!
Find Tickets
Find available tickets and ticket package deals for an event near you!
Upcoming Events
Check out all our upcoming Season of Champions events and more!
Twitter Timeline accessibly viewable at twitter.com/CurlingCanada
Curling Canada is on YouTube
Watch Season of Champions tournaments past and present, athlete interviews, beginner tutorials, promotions, and more.
Subscribe to our channel and stay tuned-in!
Subscribe Now
We recognize that our work takes place on traditional Indigenous territories across Canada. We value the contributions that Inuit, Métis and other Indigenous Peoples have made, in shaping and strengthening our community, our province and our country. The recognition of the contribution and historic importance of Indigenous peoples is our commitment to make Truth and Reconciliation real in our community. We also wish to acknowledge that Curling Canada’s head office is located on the traditional unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg people.